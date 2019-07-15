15-year-old kills relative in Monroe County, drives her car to South Carolina, sheriff says

How to contact local law enforcement Here are non-emergency phone numbers for local law enforcement in Macon-Bibb and Houston counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are non-emergency phone numbers for local law enforcement in Macon-Bibb and Houston counties.

A teenage boy accused of killing his relative in Monroe County on Sunday was arrested hours later in South Carolina.

Tryeflue Lerra O’Neal, 42, was found slain at her home on Tingle Road off Ga. 42 near Butts County, Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said Monday.

The 15-year-old relative accused of killing the woman was arrested hours later in Chester County, South Carolina, he said.

“We actually received a tip from Newton County (Sheriff’s Office in Georgia), who received it from Chester County,” Freeman said. “The information we got led us to go out there and search the property. That’s when we discovered there had been a homicide.”

The teen reportedly drove to Chester County in the woman’s car, but has no known ties to the place.

Freeman said he expects to send deputies to South Carolina this week to pick up both the teen and the car and take them back to Monroe County to face charges.

“We are probably going to charge him as an adult,” Freeman said.