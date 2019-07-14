These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Larry M. Johnson

Age: 44

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Stalking

William B. Crosby

Age: 23

Description: White male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Burglary

Joseph R. Steele

Age: 33

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault.

Jonathan Tabor

Age: 28

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 161 pounds

Details: Wanted by Fort Valley Police Department for Armed Robbery

Amanda A. Husley

Age: 26

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twigs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana Less than Ounce