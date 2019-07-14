Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Larry M. Johnson
Age: 44
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Stalking
William B. Crosby
Age: 23
Description: White male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Burglary
Joseph R. Steele
Age: 33
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault.
Jonathan Tabor
Age: 28
Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 161 pounds
Details: Wanted by Fort Valley Police Department for Armed Robbery
Amanda A. Husley
Age: 26
Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twigs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana Less than Ounce
