Man shot in the head marks Bibb County’s 11th homicide in 2019

A 21-year-old was shot in the head at an east Macon gas station late Monday night, marking the county’s 11th homicide so far in 2019.

Clintavious Mister was lying in the parking lot at the Marathon gas station at Jeffersonville and Irwinton roads about 10:30 p.m. when deputies arrived, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators Mister had gotten into an argument with a man who pulled up to the gas pumps. During the argument, the man retrieved a pistol from his black pickup truck, walked back to Mister and shot him in the head before leaving, the news release said.

Mister was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health just before midnight. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with identifying and locating the suspect, who was described as a dark-skinned black male with long dreads.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-800-68CRIME.