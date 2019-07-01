Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Larry M. Bryant
Age: 24
Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation–Criminal Street Gang Participation
Christopher Shinholster
Age: 39
Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Sell/Distribution of Cocaine
Tykemia Watts
Age: 24
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault
Moses Rodriguez
Age: 33
Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 210 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff office for Aggravated Battery and Family Violence
Larry Johnson
Age: 44
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 205 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault
Alonzo J. Sapp
Age: 28
Description: Black male, 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 120 pounds b/m, 5’ 2@ 120 lbs.
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff Office for Voluntary Manslaughter
Comments