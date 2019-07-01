Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides

In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By
Up Next
In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Bryant, Larry M J_fitted.jpeg
Larry M. Bryant

Larry M. Bryant

Age: 24

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation–Criminal Street Gang Participation

Shinholster, Christopher S_fitted.jpeg
Christopher Shinholster

Christopher Shinholster

Age: 39

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Sell/Distribution of Cocaine

Watts, Tkemi_fitted.jpeg
Tykemia Watts

Tykemia Watts

Age: 24

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault

Rodriguez, Mose_fitted.jpeg
Moses Rodriguez

Moses Rodriguez

Age: 33

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 210 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff office for Aggravated Battery and Family Violence

Larry Johnson

Age: 44

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 205 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault

Sapp, Alomzo J_fitted.jpeg
Alonzo Sapp

Alonzo J. Sapp

Age: 28

Description: Black male, 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 120 pounds b/m, 5’ 2@ 120 lbs.

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff Office for Voluntary Manslaughter

  Comments  