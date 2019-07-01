These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Larry M. Bryant

Larry M. Bryant

Age: 24

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation–Criminal Street Gang Participation

Christopher Shinholster

Christopher Shinholster

Age: 39

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Sell/Distribution of Cocaine

Tykemia Watts

Tykemia Watts

Age: 24

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault

Moses Rodriguez

Moses Rodriguez

Age: 33

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 210 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff office for Aggravated Battery and Family Violence

Larry Johnson

Age: 44

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 205 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault

Alonzo Sapp

Alonzo J. Sapp

Age: 28

Description: Black male, 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 120 pounds b/m, 5’ 2@ 120 lbs.

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff Office for Voluntary Manslaughter