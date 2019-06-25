Authorities raid 5 Macon businesses, seize gaming machine assets

Gaming Machine Owner Describes How To Play Butch Foshee, president of the Georgia Music and Amusement Operators Association demonstrates how to play a gaming machine. Similar machines are located in Macon area convenience stores. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Butch Foshee, president of the Georgia Music and Amusement Operators Association demonstrates how to play a gaming machine. Similar machines are located in Macon area convenience stores.

Authorities raided five Macon businesses Tuesday for alleged violations of Georgia’s gambling laws.

The businesses were Tom’s Mart, 3010 Houston Avenue; Lucky Food Mart, 3390 Jeffersonville Road; Quick Zip, 3518 Jeffersonville Road; Quick Serve, 2260 Shurling Drive; and Chevron Marketplace, 5631 Houston Road, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release.

The businesses operated Coin Operated Amusement Machines in which customers allegedly received cash payouts for winning credits in violation of state law, the release said.

Customers who play the machines may only redeem credits for in-store merchandise, fuel or lottery tickets under state law.

The raid was conducted by the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue, the release said.

Agents seized monetary assets reportedly gained from the alleged illegal use of gaming machines, according to the release.