These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Anthony J. Frizalone

Age: 28

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Financial Identity Fraud

Antonio J. Veal

Age: 29

Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Theft by Taking and Criminal Damage to Property

Dana A. Owens

Age: 30

Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Transaction Card Fraud and 4 counts Failure to Appear

Andrea R. Cobb

Age: 42

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 132 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Control Substance with Intent to Distribute

Tia N. Hill

Age: 34

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, Fleeing and Attempt to Elude Police, Possession of Schedule II Drug-Meth, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act-Drug not in Original Container, Failure to Report Accident, etc.