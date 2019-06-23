Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Anthony J. Frizalone
Age: 28
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Financial Identity Fraud
Antonio J. Veal
Age: 29
Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Theft by Taking and Criminal Damage to Property
Dana A. Owens
Age: 30
Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Transaction Card Fraud and 4 counts Failure to Appear
Andrea R. Cobb
Age: 42
Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 132 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Control Substance with Intent to Distribute
Tia N. Hill
Age: 34
Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, Fleeing and Attempt to Elude Police, Possession of Schedule II Drug-Meth, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act-Drug not in Original Container, Failure to Report Accident, etc.
