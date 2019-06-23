Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides

In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By
In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Frizalone, Anthon_fitted.jpeg
Anthony J. Frizalone

Anthony J. Frizalone

Age: 28

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Financial Identity Fraud

Veal, Antonie J_fitted.jpeg
Antonio J. Veal

Antonio J. Veal

Age: 29

Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Theft by Taking and Criminal Damage to Property

Owen, Dana A_fitted.jpeg
Dana A. Owens

Dana A. Owens

Age: 30

Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Transaction Card Fraud and 4 counts Failure to Appear

new cob_fitted.jpeg
Andrea R. Cobb

Andrea R. Cobb

Age: 42

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 132 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Control Substance with Intent to Distribute

Hill, Tia N_fitted.jpeg
Tia N. Hill

Tia N. Hill

Age: 34

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, Fleeing and Attempt to Elude Police, Possession of Schedule II Drug-Meth, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act-Drug not in Original Container, Failure to Report Accident, etc.

