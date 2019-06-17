Judge to killer of Macon rapper: ‘Too many people die in this town for no real reason’

‘He was never into street life,’ friend said of slain Macon rapper Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Before he was shot to death at a Macon apartment complex, Keenan Guice talked with Javon Jones that evening about designing albums for their new rap music they planned to release in January 2018.

A mother’s tearful plea did not go unheard in a Bibb County courtroom Monday.

Tarmeassia Guice told a judge of her pain and sorrow in the aftermath of her son Keenan’s shooting death two winters ago.

Through sobs about how much she missed and loved him, she said, “This senseless violence with guns have to stop. And people have to be held accountable for their actions.”

Keenan Guice, 20, an aspiring rapper, had been at a Macon apartment complex the night of Dec. 18, 2017, when a man named Demarcus Colson and others showed up. Guice was shot in the chest while trying to help defuse an argument between Colson and a man at the apartments in a spat that, as best authorities can tell, was about a woman.

Demarcus Colson

In court Monday, Colson couldn’t muster much of an explanation for what sparked the gunfire, just that it stemmed from a “he-said, she-said.”

The shooting happened at Cobblestone Square Apartments on Riley Avenue, just north of Vineville and Ridge avenues behind what was then Ingleside United Methodist Church.

Colson, who turns 27 next week, was in court to plead guilty. The deadly argument he helped escalate had involved another man with a gun, authorities have said.

In exchange for Colson’s plea, a murder charge against him was reduced to voluntary manslaughter. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a gun charge. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and another 15 years on probation.

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms Joe Kovac Jr. jkovac@macon.com

Colson’s soft-spoken, at-times-muttered explanation about why the killing happened was hard to hear for those in the courtroom gallery behind him. His lawyer, Lauren Dixon, told the judge that Colson had acknowledged doing wrong and attributed some of Colson’s actions to “hanging out with the wrong people.”

Later, Judge Howard Z. Simms, as best he could, summed up the encounter that cost Keenan Guice his life.

Looking down from the bench at Colson, the judge said, “The bottom line is, Mr. Colson, somebody’s dead who didn’t have anything to do with this. ... Is there any point? ... Mr. Guice’s mom is right. Too many people die in this town for no real reason, way too often.”

Simms said some people seem to have lost touch with value of another person’s life.

“Shooting somebody around here seems like it doesn’t get much more thought than turning on or off a light switch,” he said, still staring down at Colson. “You can’t give me any good reason why this man is dead. There are never any good reasons why, never.”