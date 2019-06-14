Former Jones County deputy arrested in ‘very weird case’ involving informant, authorities said

How to contact local law enforcement Here are non-emergency phone numbers for local law enforcement in Macon-Bibb and Houston counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are non-emergency phone numbers for local law enforcement in Macon-Bibb and Houston counties.

A former Milledgeville cop and Jones County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on the evening of June 13 on charges of making false statements and violating the oath of office.

Michael Dee Thompson was booked into the Baldwin County jail after the 5 p.m. arrest, according to a news release from the GBI.

Ocmulgee District Attorney Stephen Bradley requested the GBI on May 14 to investigate “allegations of inappropriate supervision by Thompson of a confidential informant,” according to the release.

The 48-year-old had been working for the Jones County Sheriff’s Office since mid-March. He was terminated Thursday, Sheriff Butch Reece said.

“He only worked for us for 92 days,” the sheriff said. “This case originates from when he was a Milledgeville police officer.”

Asked to elaborate on the allegations, Reece said “it’s a very weird case” and that he preferred to let the involved agencies explain.

Attempts to reach the district attorney and GBI Special Agent Joe Wooten were not immediately successful.

