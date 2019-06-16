Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides

In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Rowell, Bluett_fitted.jpeg
Bluette Rowell

Bluette Rowell

Age: 40

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston, County Sheriff’s Office for 5 counts Forgery 4th degree

Shinholster.jpg
Christopher Shinholster

Christopher Shinholster

Age: 42

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Sale and Delivery of Cocaine

Hill, Tia N_fitted.jpeg
Tia N. Hill

Tia N. Hill

Age: 34

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, Fleeing and Attempt to Elude Police, Possession of Schedule II Drug-Meth, Drug not in Original Container, Failure to Report Accident

Johnson Jr, Larry M_fitted.jpeg
Larry M. Johnson

Larry M. Johnson

Age: 44

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

Sapp, Alomzo J_fitted.jpeg
Alonzo J. Sapp

Alonzo J. Sapp

Age: 28

Description: Black male, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Voluntary Manslaughter

DILLON, Kurt Josep_fitted.jpeg
Kurt J. Dillon

Kurt J. Dillon

Age: 48

Description: White male

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Deposit Account Fraud

