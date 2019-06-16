Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Bluette Rowell
Age: 40
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston, County Sheriff’s Office for 5 counts Forgery 4th degree
Christopher Shinholster
Age: 42
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Sale and Delivery of Cocaine
Tia N. Hill
Age: 34
Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, Fleeing and Attempt to Elude Police, Possession of Schedule II Drug-Meth, Drug not in Original Container, Failure to Report Accident
Larry M. Johnson
Age: 44
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault
Alonzo J. Sapp
Age: 28
Description: Black male, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Voluntary Manslaughter
Kurt J. Dillon
Age: 48
Description: White male
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Deposit Account Fraud
Comments