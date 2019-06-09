Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Joseph J. Redfield
Age: 40
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Shoplifting
Tramarcus T. Brown
Age: 29
Description: Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty to Children
Danielle R.M. Holt
Age: 29
Description: Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb, County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Theft By Taking
Christopher A. Justus
Age: 36
Description: White male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
Rebecca Colson
Age: 39
Description: White female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery
Anthony J. Rackley
Age: 18
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Statutory Rape
