These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers makes 5,000th arrest Macon Regional Crimestoppers received a tip Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2017, that led to its 5,000th arrest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crimestoppers received a tip Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2017, that led to its 5,000th arrest.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Joseph J. Redfield

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joseph J. Redfield

Age: 40

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Shoplifting

Tramarcus T. Brown

Tramarcus T. Brown

Age: 29

Description: Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty to Children

Danielle R.M. Holt

Danielle R.M. Holt

Age: 29

Description: Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb, County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Theft By Taking

Christopher A. Justus

Christopher A. Justus

Age: 36

Description: White male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute

Rebecca Colson

Rebecca Colson

Age: 39

Description: White female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery

Anthony J. Rackley

Anthony J. Rackley

Age: 18

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Statutory Rape