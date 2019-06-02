Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides

In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Deantae M. Harden

Age: 23

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Battery-Family Violence and 6 Counts of Aggravated Assault

Ashley N. Harden

Age: 22

Description: Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds

Details: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Terrorist Threats Acts

Vicky L. Jackson

Age: 56

Description: White female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant and Rule Absolute

Andrea R. Cobb

Age: 42

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds

Details: Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent

Vincent T. Goodrum

Age: 43

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds

Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

Kerry X. Whitehead

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7inches tall, weighs 280 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Discharge of Firearm Near Public Highway or Street

