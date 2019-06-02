Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Deantae M. Harden
Age: 23
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Battery-Family Violence and 6 Counts of Aggravated Assault
Ashley N. Harden
Age: 22
Description: Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds
Details: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Terrorist Threats Acts
Vicky L. Jackson
Age: 56
Description: White female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant and Rule Absolute
Andrea R. Cobb
Age: 42
Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds
Details: Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent
Vincent T. Goodrum
Age: 43
Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds
Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault
Kerry X. Whitehead
Age: 30
Description: Black male, 5 feet 7inches tall, weighs 280 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Discharge of Firearm Near Public Highway or Street
