These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides

In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Jordan J. Barton

Age: 19

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation-Battery, Family Violence

Diego A. Martineaz

Age: 40

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 6inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Child Molestation

Kimberly M. Clark

Age: 47

Description: White female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Shoplifting

Samatha Blasse

Age: 54

Description: Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Battery

Erin M. Fowler

Age: 36

Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation-Bench Warrant-Criminal Trespassing and Theft By Taking

Rashad D. Smith

Age: 24

Description: Black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 178 pounds

Details: Wanted by Macon County Sheriff’s Office for Hindering 911 Call, Obstruction and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

