These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Jordan J. Barton
Age: 19
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation-Battery, Family Violence
Diego A. Martineaz
Age: 40
Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 6inches tall, weighs 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Child Molestation
Kimberly M. Clark
Age: 47
Description: White female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Shoplifting
Samatha Blasse
Age: 54
Description: Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Battery
Erin M. Fowler
Age: 36
Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation-Bench Warrant-Criminal Trespassing and Theft By Taking
Rashad D. Smith
Age: 24
Description: Black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 178 pounds
Details: Wanted by Macon County Sheriff’s Office for Hindering 911 Call, Obstruction and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
