‘We’re gonna find you’: Here are Middle Georgia’s most-wanted criminals

Twin poster boards splashed with mugshots of nearly 30 of the region’s most-wanted criminal suspects flanked a podium inside the U.S. attorney’s office in Macon Tuesday morning.

Roughly half of the pictures were of people already apprehended. The other half, comprised of suspects at large, earned them the distinction of being the area’s most-sought.

“These people,” Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said, gesturing to the suspects’ mugshots, “aren’t up here for jaywalking.”

John Cary Bittick, U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia, said those wanted “can run, but you can’t hide.”

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis referred to the suspects on the wanted list as the area’s “crème de la crème of criminals.”

Bibb District Attorney David Cooke said, “We’re gonna find you. ... And when we do, we’re bringing justice with us.”

The quarterly wanted list was compiled by Macon Regional Crimestoppers, which pays tipsters who help the cops find suspects.

Charles E. “Charlie” Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said the suspects gracing the list were wanted for a range of alleged crimes, including child molestation, aggravated assault, manslaughter, drug offenses and gang activity.

Here is the list of most-wanted criminals and their charges:

▪ Larry M. Bryant, 24, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: violation of parole - criminal street gang participation

▪ Kenon M. Newbill, 32, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: child molestation

▪ Terico D. Little, 22, State Board of Pardons and Parole & Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: aggravated assault, criminal street gang participation

▪ Christopher Shinholster, 42, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: violation of parole - sale and distribution of cocaine

▪ Lewis E. Wimberly, 39, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: violation of parole - possession of firearm by convicted felon

▪ D’Anelo Moody, 21, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: violation of parole - aggravated assault, possession of firearm during crime

▪ Tykemia Watts, 24, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: violation of parole - aggravated assault

▪ Zephaniah L. Langston, 19, Houston County Sheriff’s Office: statutory rape, child molestation

▪ Moses Rodriquez, 33, Houston County Sheriff’s Office: aggravated assault, 7 counts of battery F/V, simple assault and battery

▪ Quontavious L. Williams, 31, Houston County Sheriff’s Office: aggravated stalking, burglary, kidnapping, battery F/A

▪ Larry M. Johnson, 44, Jones County Sheriff’s Office: violation of parole - aggravated assault

▪ Alonzo J. Sapp, 28, Jones County Sheriff’s Office: violation of parole - voluntary manslaughter