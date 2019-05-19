Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Macon Regional Crimestoppers makes 5,000th arrest
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Christopher Cornelius
Age: 32
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violaltion of Probabation-Criminal Damage 2nd Degree, Feeling/Eluding Officers and Theft By Shoplifting
Davis D. Gaines
Age: 36
Description: White male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer
Danielle R. Holt
Age: 29
Description: Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Theft By Taking
Douglas M. Royal
Age: 44
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 202 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Stalking
Robert A. Davis
Age: 40
Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation-Driving with Expired License, Failure to Maintain Insurance and Suspended Registration
Diamontae Stewart
Age: 20
Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear, Giving False Information and Possession of Marijuana
Comments