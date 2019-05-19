These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers makes 5,000th arrest Macon Regional Crimestoppers received a tip Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2017, that led to its 5,000th arrest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crimestoppers received a tip Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2017, that led to its 5,000th arrest.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Christopher Cornelius

Christopher Cornelius

Age: 32

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violaltion of Probabation-Criminal Damage 2nd Degree, Feeling/Eluding Officers and Theft By Shoplifting

Davis D. Gaines

Davis D. Gaines

Age: 36

Description: White male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Danielle R. Holt

Danielle R. Holt

Age: 29

Description: Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Theft By Taking

Douglas M. Royal

Douglas M. Royal

Age: 44

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 202 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Stalking

Robert A. Davis

Robert A. Davis

Age: 40

Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation-Driving with Expired License, Failure to Maintain Insurance and Suspended Registration

Diamontae Stewart

Diamontae Stewart

Age: 20

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear, Giving False Information and Possession of Marijuana