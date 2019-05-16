After gunshot victim testifies from gurney, jury decides fate of Macon man in drug deal case

‘I thought I was dead,’ paralyzed Macon shooting victim says in court Darius Rozier, 27, testified Wednesday, May 15, 2019, about a February 2017 shooting that has left him paralyzed from about the waist down. Denyke Trayvon Glenn, 23, was on trial for allegedly shooting Rozier in a marijuana-deal robbery in Macon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Darius Rozier, 27, testified Wednesday, May 15, 2019, about a February 2017 shooting that has left him paralyzed from about the waist down. Denyke Trayvon Glenn, 23, was on trial for allegedly shooting Rozier in a marijuana-deal robbery in Macon.

A 23-year-old Bibb County man was convicted Thursday in the February 2017 armed robbery, shooting and serious wounding of a man authorities said was about to sell him of marijuana.

Denyke Trayvon Glenn, of Macon, will be sentenced later. He faces a possible life sentence on the robbery charge.

The man he shot, Darius Rozier, 27, was left paralyzed from about the waist down by a bullet that tore through his spine.

On Wednesday, Rozier testified while lying on a gurney after being wheeled into Bibb Superior Court. He identified Glenn as the person who shot him during a drug deal at a house on Bloomfield Road in southwest Macon on the morning of Feb. 9, 2017.





Testimony in the case began Tuesday. On Thursday, jurors deliberated for about an hour and a half before convicting Glenn of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and robbery. Glenn was acquitted on a charge of participating in a street gang.

Thursday’s verdict, though, settled only one of the criminal cases against Glenn.

While he was out of jail on bond after Rozier’s shooting, he was arrested and sent back to jail earlier this month on charges that he shot a man at a motel on Romeiser Road in west Macon on April 30.