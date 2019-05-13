Crime
Man drives onto sidewalk, front steps of federal courthouse with knife
Man who drove onto the front steps of the federal courthouse in Downtown Macon was arrested
A man who drove a car onto a sidewalk and to the front door of the federal courthouse on Mulberry Street in downtown Macon surrendered to authorities shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.
Napoleon Gray, 45, has a history of filing grievances at the clerk’s office at the courthouse, officials said. He was also wearing an ankle monitor when arrested.
The car was surrounded by a group of courthouse security officials and law enforcement officers. Gray held a knife to his throat before surrendering, officials said.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the episode.
