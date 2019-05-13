Man drives onto sidewalk, front steps of federal courthouse with knife

Man who drove onto the front steps of the federal courthouse in Downtown Macon was arrested Officials said he tossed something from the car as he was surrendering, was armed with a knife and that he was known to courthouse security Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officials said he tossed something from the car as he was surrendering, was armed with a knife and that he was known to courthouse security

A man who drove a car onto a sidewalk and to the front door of the federal courthouse on Mulberry Street in downtown Macon surrendered to authorities shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Napoleon Gray, 45, has a history of filing grievances at the clerk’s office at the courthouse, officials said. He was also wearing an ankle monitor when arrested.

The car was surrounded by a group of courthouse security officials and law enforcement officers. Gray held a knife to his throat before surrendering, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the episode.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Check back for more information on this breaking story.