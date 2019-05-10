Macon man suspected in robberies of 4 different businesses, investigators say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators have linked a Macon man to four commercial robberies by using video surveillance tapes.

Darryl James Clark, 31, has been charged with one count of armed robbery, three counts of robbery by force, possession of crack cocaine and possession of a crack pipe, according to an email from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark is charged with the following robberies:

▪ Jim Food Mart at 1920 Jeffersonville Road. Clark is accused of coming into the store just after 12 a.m. April 27 and demanding money from the clerk. Clark allegedly pushed an object as if it was a gun into the clerk’s back as he walked the clerk behind the counter before fleeing with money, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“The clerk never saw a weapon, but was fearful of the suspect harming him,” the release said.

▪ Subway at 630 North Avenue. Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Clark allegedly came into the restaurant and demanded money from an employee, who opened the register and stepped back, the release said. Clark allegedly snatched the money and ran away.

▪ Dunkin’ Donuts at 1280 Gray Highway. Just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, Clark allegedly came into the restaurant snatched money from the cash register while a clerk had the register open helping a customer, the release said. Clark allegedly fled on foot with the money.

▪ Murphy USA gas station at 1420 Gray Highway. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Clark allegedly came into the store and demanded money from the clerk using an “unknown weapon,” the release said. He allegedly ran away with the money.





Investigators initially released photos of the suspect, later identified as Clark, in the Dunkin’ Donuts and Murphy USA robberies on Monday.

On Tuesday, deputies were summoned to the Walgreens at 1280 Gray Highway of a person matching the suspect’s description in those two robberies.

While checking the area, deputies saw Clark walking on Marrow Avenue near Fort Hill Street and found crack cocaine and crack pipe on him, the sheriff’s office said in an email. He was arrested on the drug charges, according to the release.

Investigators used the video surveillance tapes from all the locations of the robberies to identify Clark as the suspect in all and charged him with the robberies on Thursday, the release said.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.