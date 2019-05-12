Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Hunter Kendrick
Age: 18
Description: White male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Statutory Rape
Anthony Rackley
Age: 18
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Statutory Rape
De’Asja Mitchell
Age: 19
Description: Black female, 6 feet tall, weighs 245 pounds
Details: Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery
Telvin V. Smith
Age: 27
Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Escape, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon, 2 Counts Criminal Trespassing, Battery, 2 Counts Cruelty to Children, Violation of Probation-Theft By Taking
Joey L. Patton
Age: 24
Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds
Details: Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty to Children and Aggravated Assault
Dana A. Owen
Age: 29
Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Transaction Card Theft and Bench Warrant
