These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides

In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Hunter, Kendric_fitted.jpeg
Hunter Kendrick

Age: 18

Description: White male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Statutory Rape

Rackley, Anthony J_fitted.jpeg
Anthony Rackley

Age: 18

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Statutory Rape

mitchel_fitted.jpeg
De’Asja Mitchell

Age: 19

Description: Black female, 6 feet tall, weighs 245 pounds

Details: Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery

Smith, Telvin V_fitted.jpeg
Telvin V. Smith

Age: 27

Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Escape, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon, 2 Counts Criminal Trespassing, Battery, 2 Counts Cruelty to Children, Violation of Probation-Theft By Taking

Patton, Joey L_fitted.jpeg
Joey L. Patton

Age: 24

Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds

Details: Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty to Children and Aggravated Assault

Owen, Dana A_fitted.jpeg
Dana A. Owen

Age: 29

Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Transaction Card Theft and Bench Warrant

