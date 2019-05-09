Two Macon elementary schools put on precautionary lockdown due to manhunt

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A pair of local elementary schools are on lockdown as deputies search for a suspect who is trying to evade police.

School officials say the Bibb County Sheriff’s office contacted campus police at Alexander II Magnet School and Elam Alexander Academy to recommend a precautionary lockdown.

Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe said that someone who was arrested on a charge of violation of probation escaped while being transported to the jail.

Sheriff David Davis said that 27-year-old Telvin Smith slipped out of his handcuffs and managed to escape the vehicle he was being taken to jail in.

In the past, he has had family violence charges, drug related charges, firearm by a convicted felon and has been in the Bibb Jail eight times on various charges.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Smith was wearing a grey colored “tank top” shirt and black in color, “meshed styled” shorts. He is around 5 feet 7 inches in height and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He is a black male with a “low afro” hair style.

Deputies and law enforcement officials are currently searching the area for the suspect. A helicopter circled the area near Second Street and Tattnall Square Park and deputies patrolled side streets.

Telegraph writers Laura Corley and Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this report