Bibb sheriff talks pot, ‘blunts’ in Facebook video. Comments and clap backs ensued.

Bibb County sheriff gives a demonstration after proposed marijuana ordinance "How many joints can you roll with almost an ounce of pot?" Sheriff David Davis talks in a video posted to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Facebook page about the proposed ordinance for the decriminalization of less than an ounce of marijuana. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "How many joints can you roll with almost an ounce of pot?" Sheriff David Davis talks in a video posted to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Facebook page about the proposed ordinance for the decriminalization of less than an ounce of marijuana.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is trying to help those who are confused about the new proposed ordinance that would decriminalize marijuana possession for small amounts.

Sheriff David Davis starred in an informational video that showed what one ounce of pot looks like and explained how many “blunts” can be rolled from a single ounce.

“He (Davis) wanted to clarify what less than an ounce was,” said Lt. Sean DeFoe. “It was just a basic informative video.”

The video, posted on the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, had garnered 300 shares and 300 comments by Friday morning.

Locals had a lot to say to the sheriff, and the sheriff’s office wasn’t afraid to clap back when people offered commentary or advice.

“Let me help you roll sheriff. We can have great conversations,” one commenter said. “Good video and thank y’all for recognizing how safe consumption can be possible.”

The sheriff’s office responded: “Sheriff Davis didn’t roll the blunt in the video! It’s evidence in a criminal case... but that’s such a nice offer! You can still come on over, just bring your own dope and we can talk all about it! Glad you liked the video!”

“That’s a big ounce,” another commenter said.

The sheriff’s office provided another witty response: “Are the ounces you’ve seen smaller? If so, let us know who the dealer is and we would be happy to have a chat with them! ”

One woman even said Davis was a “handsome sheriff.” She got a nice response, too.

While the comments were a bit playful in nature, officials said they tried to keep it as professional as possible while fostering productive conversations about the topic.

“There is a human side to us. That kind of brought that out,” DeFoe said. “The main goal is to get the message across... even though we are having fun with some of the comments that helps keep the dialogue going.”