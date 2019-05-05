These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Sandra A. Williams

Age: 50

Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 183 pounds

Details: Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary

Branson Jenkins

Age: 31

Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty To Children

Katie S. Sanders

Age: 33

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking

Ashely M. Hardee

Age: 32

Description: White female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Shoplifting

Ricci M. Reid

Age: 33

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Battery, Concealing of Identity of Vehicle, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), Willful Obstruction of Law Officer, Traffic Violations, Violation of Probation-State Court

Marcus S. Guyton

Age: 43

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 245 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant