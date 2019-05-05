Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Sandra A. Williams
Age: 50
Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 183 pounds
Details: Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary
Branson Jenkins
Age: 31
Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty To Children
Katie S. Sanders
Age: 33
Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking
Ashely M. Hardee
Age: 32
Description: White female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Shoplifting
Ricci M. Reid
Age: 33
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Battery, Concealing of Identity of Vehicle, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), Willful Obstruction of Law Officer, Traffic Violations, Violation of Probation-State Court
Marcus S. Guyton
Age: 43
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 245 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant
