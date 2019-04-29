Police chase ensues after 2 businesses robbed at gunpoint in Warner Robins, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

After a Warner Robins convenience store and a restaurant were robbed at gunpoint back-to-back about midnight Sunday, police arrested two suspects after a police chase and foot pursuit.





Two suspects fled the scene of the crash but were captured after a foot chase, according to a police department release. Money and a gun were recovered.

The suspects were identified as Allen Maurice McDonald, 21, and Lamarius Ishmel Melik Holmes, 17, both of Warner Robins. They are each charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping. McDonald is also charged with fleeing and eluding and various other traffic charges.

At 11:46 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Flash Foods store on Watson Boulevard at Corder Road, where two men, one with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money. The clerk saw the masked men approaching the store and ran away. The men entered the store and went behind the counter, then fled, but it has not been determined what was taken from the store.

An armed robbery was reported at Huddle House, 215 Russell Parkway, at 12:22 a.m. Monday, about 45 minutes after the robbery at Flash Foods. Two men approached an employee and demanded money, the release said, then fled with an undisclosed amount. The kidnapping charges stem from forcing the employee to move at gunpoint.

While police were responding to the restaurant robbery, they noticed a car with no headlights leaving the area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled, turning onto Suwanee Avenue at a high rate of speed. After crashing the vehicle, the occupants fled on foot and were captured in the area, the release said. McDonald was alleged to be the driver.