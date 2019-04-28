Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Kevin L. Hobbs
Age: 26
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Murder
Travis L. Corker
Age: 40
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds
Details: Wanted by Fort Valley Police Department for Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
Kendrick G. Hunter
Age: 18
Description: White male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Statutory Rape
Christopher B. Guin
Age: 55
Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for 8 Counts of Theft by Taking-Shoplifting
Cedric D. Johnson Jr.
Age: 20
Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds
Details: Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Battery, Simple Battery, Criminal Trespass and Cruelty to Children
Summer D. Jackson
Age: 37
Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation–Financial I.D. Fraud, Possession of Methamphetamine and Goods or Service Obtaining Fraud
