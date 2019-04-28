Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides

In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Hobbs,Kevin L_fitted.jpeg
Kevin L. Hobbs

Age: 26

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Murder

Croker, Travis L_fitted.jpeg
Travis L. Corker

Age: 40

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds

Details: Wanted by Fort Valley Police Department for Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Hunter, Kendric_fitted.jpeg
Kendrick G. Hunter

Age: 18

Description: White male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Statutory Rape

Gunn, Christopher B_fitted.jpeg
Christopher B. Guin

Age: 55

Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for 8 Counts of Theft by Taking-Shoplifting

Johnson Jr, Cedric D_fitted.jpeg
Cedric D. Johnson Jr.

Age: 20

Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds

Details: Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Battery, Simple Battery, Criminal Trespass and Cruelty to Children

Jackson, summer D_fitted.jpeg
Summer D. Jackson

Age: 37

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation–Financial I.D. Fraud, Possession of Methamphetamine and Goods or Service Obtaining Fraud

