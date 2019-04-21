Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Anthony Frizalone
Age: 27
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Identity Fraud
Eddie L. Grissom
Age: 45
Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault
Holly Carpenter
Age: 31
Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds
Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Possession With Intent to Distribute Other Drugs and Possession of Marijuana
Nathan T. Johnson
Age: 33
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Simple Battery
Randall A. Nesmith
Age: 34
Description: White male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Possession of Meth
Christopher J. Jackson
Age: 20
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 173 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Taking
