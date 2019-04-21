These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Anthony Frizalone

Age: 27

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Identity Fraud

Eddie L. Grissom

Age: 45

Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

Holly Carpenter

Age: 31

Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds

Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Possession With Intent to Distribute Other Drugs and Possession of Marijuana

Nathan T. Johnson

Age: 33

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Simple Battery

Randall A. Nesmith

Age: 34

Description: White male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Possession of Meth

Christopher J. Jackson

Age: 20

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 173 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Taking