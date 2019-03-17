Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

March 17, 2019 04:28 PM

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Rodriguez, Mose_fitted.jpeg
Moses A. Rodriguez

Moses A. Rodriguez

Age: 33

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault, Seven Counts of Family Violence, Simple Assault-Family Violence and Battery

kittl_fitted.jpeg
George T. Kittle

George T. Kittle

Age: 58

Description: White male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 182 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Two Counts of Theft By Taking

JONES, Kishann_fitted.jpeg
Kishanne Jones

Kishanne Jones

Age: 34

Description: Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds

Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine

martin,adri_fitted.jpeg
Adria E. Martin

Adria E. Martin

Age: 41

Description: White female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Family Violence Order and Aggravated Stalking

Mason,Austin S_fitted.jpeg
Austin S. Mason

Austin S. Mason

Age: 20

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds

Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation–Theft by Taking Automobile Felony

Wilson, Melissa _fitted.jpeg
Melissa Wilson

Melissa Wilson

Age: 41

Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute

  Comments  