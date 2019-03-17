These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Moses A. Rodriguez
Age: 33
Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault, Seven Counts of Family Violence, Simple Assault-Family Violence and Battery
George T. Kittle
Age: 58
Description: White male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 182 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Two Counts of Theft By Taking
Kishanne Jones
Age: 34
Description: Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds
Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine
Adria E. Martin
Age: 41
Description: White female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Family Violence Order and Aggravated Stalking
Austin S. Mason
Age: 20
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds
Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation–Theft by Taking Automobile Felony
Melissa Wilson
Age: 41
Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
