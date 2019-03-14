Loaded gun found in backpack of Northside High School student in Warner Robins

A Northside High School student was arrested Thursday after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack, police said.
Rodquerrius McGhee, 19, was charged with having a weapon on school grounds and two counts of simple battery, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
At no time was any student threatened, school principal Jody Dean told parents in an automated call.
The gun was discovered during an administrative search and police were dispatched to the school at 11:30 a.m.
