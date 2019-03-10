These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Jose Juan Ceja-Alejandre
Age: 33
Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds
Details: Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty to Children
Jefferey A. Burnette
Age: 30
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft
Francis R. Baird
Age: 34
Description: White female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register as Sex Offender
Julian L. Beechler
Age: 22
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for 2 counts Identity Theft
Randy L. Barns
Age: 49
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation – Theft by Taking
