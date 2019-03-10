Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

March 10, 2019 04:23 PM

Jose Juan Ceja-Alejandre

Age: 33

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds

Details: Wanted by Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty to Children

Jefferey A. Burnette

Age: 30

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft

Francis R. Baird

Age: 34

Description: White female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Julian L. Beechler

Age: 22

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for 2 counts Identity Theft

Randy L. Barns

Age: 49

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation – Theft by Taking

