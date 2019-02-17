Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

By Macon Regional Crimestoppers

February 17, 2019 04:37 PM

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Trever D. Rainey

Age: 27

Description: Black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff ‘s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Terroristic Threats, Failure to Appear-Violation of Family Violence order, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Aggravated Assault and Bail Jumping

Larry Vernon Bates

Age: 49

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for 32 counts of Forgery, Identity Fraud, four counts Felony Theft by Deception, by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Identity Fraud and Theft by Taking, and by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Bench Warrant

Marguize Hogan

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Burglary

Letatia Rouse

Age: 43

Description: Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery, Identity Fraud and Theft by Taking

Anthony J. Frizalone

Age: 27

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Financial Transaction Fraud

Marqueat A. Keys

Age: 26

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Damage to Property second degree

