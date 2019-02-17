These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Trever D. Rainey
Age: 27
Description: Black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff ‘s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Terroristic Threats, Failure to Appear-Violation of Family Violence order, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Aggravated Assault and Bail Jumping
Larry Vernon Bates
Age: 49
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for 32 counts of Forgery, Identity Fraud, four counts Felony Theft by Deception, by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Identity Fraud and Theft by Taking, and by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Bench Warrant
Marguize Hogan
Age: 30
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Burglary
Letatia Rouse
Age: 43
Description: Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery, Identity Fraud and Theft by Taking
Anthony J. Frizalone
Age: 27
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds
Details: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Financial Transaction Fraud
Marqueat A. Keys
Age: 26
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 156 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Damage to Property second degree
