Shooting claims life of Hawkinsville man

By Becky Purser

February 16, 2019 06:38 PM

Rex_Wholster Getty Images/iStockphoto
A man was mortally wounded Friday night in Hawkinsville.

The shooting happened at 6:18 p.m. at Henry Way Apartments at 62 6th St., Lindsey G. Wilkes, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Eastman, said in an email.

The victim was identified as Shundrecus Jackson, 27, of Hawkinsville.

The accused shooter has provided a statement to authorities, Wilkes said.

No charges had been filed Saturday and the incident remains under investigation.

The GBI is assisting the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-5121, or the Eastman GBI office at 478-374-6988.

