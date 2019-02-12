Crime

Two men plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in drug-related shooting in Macon

By Becky Purser

February 12, 2019 07:10 PM

Bibb County sheriff's Cpl. Linda Howard said 32-year-old Rollie Vaughn was shot in his lower back Thursday afternoon in the 3000 block of Bethune Avenue. Vaughn later died.
Two men pleaded guilty to armed robbery and voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in drug-related shooting in 2016.

Jarodney M. Newberry, 24, and Rashad Deangelo Brown, 21, were sentenced in Superior Court to serve 30 years in prison, according to a Bibb County District Attorney’s Office news release. They won’t be eligible for parole until after serving 20 years.

Rollie Vaughn, 32, was fatally wounded in the lower back at a house in the 3000 block of Bethune Avenue in east Macon on Sept. 15, 2016.

Newberry and Brown went to the house to do a drug deal, but intended to rob Vaughn, according to the release. Brown pulled a gun and Vaughn was shot twice in a struggle for the gun.

“A bag of marijuana cost Mr. Vaughn his life and Mr. Newberry and Mr. Brown their freedom,” District Attorney David Cooke said in the release. “Violence like this won’t be tolerated in our community.”

