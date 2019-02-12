Georgia College student shot in Milledgeville carjacking

A Georgia College student was shot three times in a carjacking Monday afternoon, while the accused crashed the stolen pickup truck and was taken into custody in a wooded area.
Lawson Deloach, 18, was recovering from his injuries at a regional hospital, according to a Milledgeville police news release.
Maquavious Malike Hall, 19, of Milledgeville, has been charged with aggravated assault, motor vehicle hijacking and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, the release said.
About 1 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an accident in the 200 block of Barrows Ferry Road about three to four miles from the college. Deloach had been shot and his black 2012 Toyota Tundra stolen.
Hall allegedly had stolen the pickup and wrecked it nearby before fleeing on foot. Police caught up with Hall with the help of a state Department of Corrections K-9 in a wooded area off of Barrows Ferry Road.
The incident remains under investigation.
Comments