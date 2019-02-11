Crime

Person shot, vehicle hit by bullet at Terminal Station

By Liz Fabian

February 11, 2019 08:21 AM

Person shot at Macon’s Terminal Station

Macon, GA

A man was shot and a passing truck was hit by a bullet near Macon’s Terminal Station early Monday.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and rescue personnel were called to Fifth Street where the shooting took place near where riders wait for buses.

They found Harold Walters, 32, with multiple gunshot wounds. Walters was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was in stable condition, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Bibb County sheriff’s Maj. Eric Woodford said an altercation led to the shooting.

Jalen Brown

The gunman, identified as 22-year-old Jalen Brown, ran away and turned himself in at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held on a $31,750 bond.

Brown is charged with aggravated assault and theft by receiving stolen property for having a stolen gun, the release stated.

Two people were inside the truck that was hit by a bullet, but they were not hurt, the release stated.

The passenger waiting area near the colorful murals was roped off but buses ran as normal. Although patrol cars initially blocked the southbound lanes of the road, Fifth Street fully reopened a short time later to keep traffic flowing around the transportation hub.

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian

Liz Jarvis Fabian has reported public safety issues in Middle Georgia for over 36 years. The former storm chaser and news anchor for The Weather Channel has won numerous awards including McClatchy President’s Awards for breaking news team coverage. Fabian was named Georgia AP’s best beat reporter in 2017.

