These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

By Macon Regional Crimestoppers

February 10, 2019 03:18 PM

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Brandon L. Jenkins

Age: 31

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office for two counts Cruelty to Children and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

James R. White

Age: 53

Description: White male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Identity Theft and Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Tekedriona T. Moss

Age: 24

Description: Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds

Details: Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Obstruction and False Information

Timothy W. Padgett

Age: 31

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Carlos Barnes

Age: 50

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Battery and Criminal Trespass

Craig L. Sanford

Age: 36

Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of Rule Absolute

