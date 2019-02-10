These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Brandon L. Jenkins
Age: 31
Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office for two counts Cruelty to Children and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
James R. White
Age: 53
Description: White male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Identity Theft and Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Tekedriona T. Moss
Age: 24
Description: Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds
Details: Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Obstruction and False Information
Timothy W. Padgett
Age: 31
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Carlos Barnes
Age: 50
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Battery and Criminal Trespass
Craig L. Sanford
Age: 36
Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of Rule Absolute
