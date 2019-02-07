Crime

Macon shooting victim taken to hospital with wounds to face

By Becky Purser

February 07, 2019 05:46 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

A male victim was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after he was shot in the face in Macon.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Precision Tune at 3240 Mercer University Drive in reference to a person shot just before 4 p.m., but couldn’t find the victim, according to a news release.

A subsequent dispatch reported a shooting victim at the corner of Churchill Street and Brentwood Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered it was the victim from Precision Tune, the release said.

The business and where the victim was found are about a mile apart.

No suspect description was immediately available. No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Becky Purser

Becky Purser is a breaking news reporter. She previously covered crime and courts for Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications/news-editorial sequence, Becky also has covered city and county government for Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia newspapers.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  