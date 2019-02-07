Macon shooting victim taken to hospital with wounds to face

A male victim was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after he was shot in the face in Macon.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Precision Tune at 3240 Mercer University Drive in reference to a person shot just before 4 p.m., but couldn’t find the victim, according to a news release.
A subsequent dispatch reported a shooting victim at the corner of Churchill Street and Brentwood Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered it was the victim from Precision Tune, the release said.
The business and where the victim was found are about a mile apart.
No suspect description was immediately available. No other information was immediately released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
