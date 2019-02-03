Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

By Macon Regional Crimestoppers

February 03, 2019 11:53 AM

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Christopher King.jpeg
Christopher King

Age: 32

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation

Amber E. Gordy.jpeg
Amber E. Gordy

Age: 34

Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Deception, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Identification Fraud

Allen Willis.jpeg
Allen Willis

Age: 28

Description: Black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary

Wylie, Bobby Gree_fitted.jpeg
Bobby G. Wylie

Age: 44

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute

Jesse O’Keefe.jpeg
Jesse O’Keefe

Age: 36

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation

Donterious K. Frye.jpeg
Donterious K. Frye

Age: 20

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds

Details: Wanted by U.S. Marshal Office for two counts of Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

