These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Christopher King
Age: 32
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation
Amber E. Gordy
Age: 34
Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Deception, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Identification Fraud
Allen Willis
Age: 28
Description: Black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary
Bobby G. Wylie
Age: 44
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
Jesse O’Keefe
Age: 36
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation
Donterious K. Frye
Age: 20
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds
Details: Wanted by U.S. Marshal Office for two counts of Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer
