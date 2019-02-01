Lock your car doors, sheriff’s deputy says after elderly woman attacked, robbed

Three young men blocked an elderly female driver’s car and assaulted her in a robbery in east Macon.
At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the 68-year-old woman was driving down Sparkle Avenue when they wouldn’t let her pass, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
When she asked them to let her get by, one of them opened her passenger door and began assaulting her in the residential neighborhood off Jeffersonville Road in east Macon.
He grabbed her valuables and they ran off.
The woman, whose name was not released, received minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
The culprits are described as three black males between the ages of 16 and 20 who were wearing hooded jackets. The attacker had on a gray hooded sweatshirt, the release stated.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies urge drivers to use extra caution.
“Please be aware of your surroundings,” Lt. Sean DeFoe said. “Also, keep your vehicle’s doors locked while driving.”
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has information about the crime is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500.
