Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

By Macon Regional Crimestoppers

January 27, 2019 03:57 PM

Jose J. Ceja-Alejandr_fitted.jpeg
Jose J. Ceja-Alejandre

Age: 33

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds

Details: Wanted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty to Children

Bradley Odo_fitted.jpeg
Bradley S. Odom

Age: 32

Description: White male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds

Details: Wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Card Fraud, Child Support Rule Absolute and Theft by Deception

Shawna Bryan_fitted.jpeg
Shawna Bryant

Age: 35

Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Georgia Employment Security Law

Dontavies M. Johnso_fitted.jpeg
Dontavies M. Johnson

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Stalking

Austin Maso_fitted.jpeg
Austin S. Mason

Age: 20

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds

Details: Wanted by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking

Sandra William_fitted.jpeg
Sandra A. Williams

Age: 50

Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 183 pounds

Details: Wanted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary

