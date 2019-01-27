These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Jose J. Ceja-Alejandre
Age: 33
Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds
Details: Wanted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty to Children
Bradley S. Odom
Age: 32
Description: White male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds
Details: Wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Card Fraud, Child Support Rule Absolute and Theft by Deception
Shawna Bryant
Age: 35
Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Georgia Employment Security Law
Dontavies M. Johnson
Age: 30
Description: Black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Stalking
Austin S. Mason
Age: 20
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds
Details: Wanted by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking
Sandra A. Williams
Age: 50
Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 183 pounds
Details: Wanted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary
