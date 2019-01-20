These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash award up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Bryan A. Patrick
Age: 30
Description: White male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute, Failure to Appear, Violation of State Court Probation
Jessica Mays
Age: 36
Description: Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bail Jumping and State Court Bench Warrant
James R. White
Age: 35
Description: White male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Identity Fraud, Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Denzel C. Rutledge
Age: 23
Description: Black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Stalking and Terroristic Threats
Crystal G. Williamson
Age: 40
Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Exploration of the Elderly, Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Kenneth L. Nobles
Age: 26
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors
