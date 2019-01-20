Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

By Macon Regional Crimestoppers

January 20, 2019 01:59 PM

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash award up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Bryan A. Patric_fitted.jpeg
Bryan A. Patrick

Bryan A. Patrick

Age: 30

Description: White male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute, Failure to Appear, Violation of State Court Probation

Jessica May_fitted.jpeg
Jessica Mays

Jessica Mays

Age: 36

Description: Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bail Jumping and State Court Bench Warrant

James Whit_fitted.jpeg
James White

James R. White

Age: 35

Description: White male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Identity Fraud, Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Denzel C. Rutledg_fitted.jpeg
Denzel C. Rutledge

Denzel C. Rutledge

Age: 23

Description: Black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Stalking and Terroristic Threats

Crystal G. Williamso_fitted.jpeg
Crystal G. Williamson

Crystal G. Williamson

Age: 40

Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Exploration of the Elderly, Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Nobles, Kenneth L_fitted.jpeg
Nobles, Kenneth L.

Kenneth L. Nobles

Age: 26

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors

  Comments  