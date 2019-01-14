Attempted murder suspect caught through Crimestoppers tip

A 19-year-old accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old is now in jail.
After receiving a Crimestoppers tip Sunday afternoon, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Marcus Bernard Williams, of Lyons Street, at a home on Sylvian Drive, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Williams, who was identified in as a suspect in the case in a news release Sunday, was taken into custody without incident.
He is accused of shooting D’Angelo Ross in the face Thursday night outside the Houston Food Market at 4141 Houston Ave.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ross is in critical but stable condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Comments