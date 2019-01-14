Crime

Attempted murder suspect caught through Crimestoppers tip

By Liz Fabian

January 14, 2019 05:08 AM

Marcus Bernard Williams
Marcus Bernard Williams
Marcus Bernard Williams
Macon, GA

A 19-year-old accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old is now in jail.

After receiving a Crimestoppers tip Sunday afternoon, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Marcus Bernard Williams, of Lyons Street, at a home on Sylvian Drive, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Williams, who was identified in as a suspect in the case in a news release Sunday, was taken into custody without incident.

He is accused of shooting D’Angelo Ross in the face Thursday night outside the Houston Food Market at 4141 Houston Ave.

Ross is in critical but stable condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones speaks during a city wide prayer breakfast held at Glorious Hope Baptist Church Saturday morning. The purpose of this event was to find solutions for how the church can help offset crime and violence in the community.

By

Liz Fabian

Liz Jarvis Fabian has reported public safety issues in Middle Georgia for over 36 years. The former storm chaser and news anchor for The Weather Channel has won numerous awards including McClatchy President’s Awards for breaking news team coverage. Fabian was named Georgia AP’s best beat reporter in 2017.

  Comments  