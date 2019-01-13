Crime

These fugitives are on the loose in midstate, and you can earn a reward if you help

January 13, 2019 02:15 PM

Damien L. Purvi_fitted.jpeg
Damien L. Purvis

Age: 35

Description: White male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for two counts Failure to Register as Sex Offender, False Information, Superior County Violation of Parole-Possession Fire Arm by Convicted Felon

Quay L. Johnso_fitted.jpeg
Quay L. Johnson

Age: 28

Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds

Details: Wanted by Fort Valley Police Department for Aggravated Assault, two counts Aggravated Stalking with Family Violence

Letitia Rous_fitted.jpeg
Letitia Rouse

Age: 43

Description: Black woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery, Identity Theft, Theft by Taking

Mark A. Hamilto_fitted.jpeg
Mark A. Hamilton

Age: 46

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Stalking

Gerald T. Walke_fitted.jpeg
Gerald T. Walker

Age: 52

Description: Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for six counts of Agravated Assault

Teddy Smith Jr_fitted.jpeg
Teddy Smith Jr.

Age: 32

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for two counts Identity Theft Fraud, two counts Financial Transaction Card Fraud

