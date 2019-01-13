These fugitives are on the loose in midstate, and you can earn a reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive an award up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Damien L. Purvis
Age: 35
Description: White male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for two counts Failure to Register as Sex Offender, False Information, Superior County Violation of Parole-Possession Fire Arm by Convicted Felon
Quay L. Johnson
Age: 28
Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds
Details: Wanted by Fort Valley Police Department for Aggravated Assault, two counts Aggravated Stalking with Family Violence
Letitia Rouse
Age: 43
Description: Black woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery, Identity Theft, Theft by Taking
Mark A. Hamilton
Age: 46
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Stalking
Gerald T. Walker
Age: 52
Description: Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for six counts of Agravated Assault
Teddy Smith Jr.
Age: 32
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for two counts Identity Theft Fraud, two counts Financial Transaction Card Fraud
