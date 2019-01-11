Bandit who crashed into store and took an ice cream is accused of more crimes

A Macon teen accused of smashing a pickup into store and stealing an ice cream is now charged in additional break-ins.
Christopher Matthew Gage, 18, initially was arrested after surveillance images linked him to the burglary of the Dollar Tree at 5033 Brookhaven Road at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Bibb County sheriff’s investigators now say Gage left the store and burglarized the First Evangelical Church at 3401 Fulton Mill Road and broke into two vans on the property, according to a news release.
Sound equipment and other items were taken from the church.
After he left the church, Gage is accused of breaking into Grant and Cook Equipment Company at 3439 Fulton Mill Road and entering a vehicle on the property.
The business owner saw him and Gage left and later abandoned the truck on Columbus Road, deputies say.
The 2004 Chevrolet truck used in the crimes was taken Monday from the Holiday Inn Express on Harrison Road.
Gage, whose address is listed at the Econo Lodge on Chambers Road, is being held in the Bibb County jail on a $36,400 bond.
