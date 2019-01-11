Shooting victim prompts hospital lockdown

Crime scene tape, police cars and a lockdown caused concern Thursday night at Houston Medical Center.
Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived in a personal vehicle at the hospital at 1601 Watson Boulevard.
Investigators treated the car as a crime scene and roped off the vehicle in the parking lot as they tried to determine what happened and where.
The victim was conscious and talking to hospital personnel, according to a Warner Robins police Facebook post addressing rumors circulating about the incident.
The lockdown, which police say is routine when a shooting victim comes into the emergency room, was lifted a short time later.
No further information was immediately released.
