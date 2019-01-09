Crime

Stolen identities used in attempts to purchase vehicles at Bibb dealerships

By Becky Purser

January 09, 2019 05:54 PM

Macon, Ga

Four people have been arrested after stolen identities were used in attempts to purchase vehicles from two Bibb County auto dealerships this month.

Motswana Mulongo, 34, Chad Collins, 26, and Tiodrick Farley, 26, all of Decatur, were arrested Tuesday after Mulongo attempted to purchase a vehicle using a stolen identity at Jackson Automotive on Riverside Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Mulongo was charged with one count each of forgery, criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated identity fraud. Collins and Farley, who accompanied Mulongo to the dealership, were each charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Also, Angela Denise Alvarado, 43, of Texas, has been charged with four counts each of identity fraud, theft by deception and forgery after a Jan. 2 incident at Butler Lexus on Riverside Drive, the release said.

In both incidents, both Mulongo and Alvarado applied online for vehicle purchases and were approved. But when they came to the dealerships to pick up the vehicles, it was discovered that they were allegedly using stolen identities.

It’s not clear whether the incidents are connected.

Also, investigators learned that Alvarado had received a Mercedes Benz using a stolen identity previously. The vehicle was recovered in Atlanta, the release said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

