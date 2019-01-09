Ex-Macon teacher asks for mercy at child-porn sentencing, says he was in ‘dark place’

A former special education teacher at Central High School here was sentenced Wednesday to seven and a half years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
As he stood before the bench in U.S. District Court in downtown, Robert Anthony Smith, who had pleaded guilty, asked Judge Marc T. Treadwell for mercy and for the court to forgive him.
“I was in a dark place in my life,” said Smith, who faced up to nine years in prison. “I was drinking heavily. I am not blaming my problems with alcohol for my actions. It was just a contributing factor.”
Smith, 44, has ties to Houston County and the Columbus area. He was arrested in late 2017 after authorities searched his personal computer and found at least 11 pornographic videos that included children having sex with other children and men.
No schoolchildren Smith taught or was in contact with were in the videos, officials said.
Smith told the judge, “I accept full responsibility.”
