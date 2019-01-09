Crime

Video of sex with inmate leads to jailer’s arrest

By Joe Kovac Jr. and

Liz Fabian

January 09, 2019 05:43 AM

A Putnam County jailer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having sex with a female inmate.

Durell Malik Roberson, 20, of Milledgeville, was caught on secret camera video after the sheriff’s office was tipped off about the sexual activity, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.

An inmate who got out of jail the day after Christmas informed authorities that Roberson was having sexual contact with a woman in custody, Sills said.

The sheriff’s office installed a camera and captured an alleged sexual encounter between Roberson and the female inmate earlier this week.

Roberson, a former employee at an area RYDC, was hired at the Putnam jail in mid-October.

He was charged with sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, aggravated sodomy and violation of oath by a public officer.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

Joe Kovac Jr.

Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. A Warner Robins native, he joined the paper in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia.

Liz Fabian

Liz Jarvis Fabian has reported public safety issues in Middle Georgia for over 36 years. The former storm chaser and news anchor for The Weather Channel has won numerous awards including McClatchy President’s Awards for breaking news team coverage. Fabian was named Georgia AP’s best beat reporter in 2017.

  Comments  