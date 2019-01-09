Video of sex with inmate leads to jailer’s arrest

A Putnam County jailer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having sex with a female inmate.
Durell Malik Roberson, 20, of Milledgeville, was caught on secret camera video after the sheriff’s office was tipped off about the sexual activity, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.
An inmate who got out of jail the day after Christmas informed authorities that Roberson was having sexual contact with a woman in custody, Sills said.
The sheriff’s office installed a camera and captured an alleged sexual encounter between Roberson and the female inmate earlier this week.
Roberson, a former employee at an area RYDC, was hired at the Putnam jail in mid-October.
He was charged with sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, aggravated sodomy and violation of oath by a public officer.
