These fugitives are on the loose in midstate, and you can earn a reward if you help

Robert V. Riley
Age: 33
Description: 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 225 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for two counts Identity Fraud, two counts Theft by Deception and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
Dalvin J. Mathis
Age: 17
Description: 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Terroristic Threats.
Holly N. Carpenter
Age: 31
Description: 5 feet 3 inches tall, 105 pounds
Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana.
Tramarcus T. Brown
Age: 29
Description: 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Battery Family Violence, Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree.
Elizabeth M. Christian
Age: 30
Description: 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff Office for Theft by Taking.
