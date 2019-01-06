Crime

These fugitives are on the loose in midstate, and you can earn a reward if you help

By Randy Waters

rwaters@macon.com

January 06, 2019 01:57 PM

Robert V. Riley

Age: 33

Description: 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 225 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for two counts Identity Fraud, two counts Theft by Deception and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Dalvin J. Mathis

Age: 17

Description: 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Terroristic Threats.

Holly N. Carpenter

Age: 31

Description: 5 feet 3 inches tall, 105 pounds

Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana.

Tramarcus T. Brown

Age: 29

Description: 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Battery Family Violence, Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree.

Elizabeth M. Christian

Age: 30

Description: 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff Office for Theft by Taking.

