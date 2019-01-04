Three dead, house burned in apparent murder-suicide in Monroe County

A mother and son were slain and their bodies burned in a house fire early Friday morning just hours before the man who apparently killed them took his own life, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters and deputies who responded to the 7:30 a.m. blaze at 47 Joe Chambers Road did not know anyone was inside until someone called the sheriff’s office with a tip that Michael Taylor might have killed somebody there.
Deputies started looking for 68-year-old Taylor, whose car was found parked about 20 miles away in Flovilla, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis told The Telegraph.
Taylor had apparently shot himself in the head inside his truck that was parked outside Santana’s Tex-Mex Grill on Ga. 42 just north of Indian Springs State Park.
Deputies revisited the charred house, about three miles east of Interstate 75 off Juliette Road, and recovered the bodies of 52-year-old Alicia Taylor and her son, 23-year-old Colton Charles King.
The killings were likely related to a domestic disturbance, Lewis said, but she could not immediately say whether there had been a history of such troubles at the address.
The three bodies will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for forensic tests to confirm their identities.
The sheriff’s office was still investigating the deaths late Friday.
