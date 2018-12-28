Perfume-stealing burglar strikes at several CVS stores

In the weeks before Christmas, a burglar swiped armloads of perfume and cologne from Macon stores.
Friday, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies released surveillance images from the past two months at CVS drug stores where a bearded man broke in after hours and allegedly took bottles of fragrances.
Investigators consider the man a “person of interest” in the burglaries.
He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a darker hood or scarf over his head in the photos.
The man is believed to have left the stores in a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information about the man or the burglaries is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-803-2560 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
