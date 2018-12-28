Sleeping woman shot in the back while two others wounded in apartment complex gunfire

A sleeping woman was hit by a stray bullet early Friday at the Milledgeville Manor apartments.
Just after midnight, Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies were called to the complex at 1498 Edwards St. for a report of shots fired.
Deputies initially found two wounded men in their 30s outside the buildings.
The 39-year-old female victim was asleep in an upstairs bedroom and didn’t hear the gunfire but awoke to a feeling of being shocked, Baldwin sheriff’s Capt. Brad King said.
She didn’t realize she was shot until she couldn’t get up out of bed, King said.
The abdomen of one of the men outside was grazed by a bullet and the other man was shot in the hand, King said.
Little is known about what led to gunfire.
“They have not been the most cooperative,” King said. “I imagine we’ll find that some type of altercation took place.”
No one was in custody as of Friday afternoon.
Investigators are following leads and working with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office since one of the wounded men is from there, King said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for an investigator at 478-445-4893 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
