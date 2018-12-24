Fight in car leads to shooting on Macon’s Houston Avenue

A 19-year-old was shot Sunday evening after an altercation in a car.
Dequavia Bernard Pollack was wounded in the abdomen and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
Just after 7:30 p.m., Pollack was in a small Chevrolet, four-door sedan on Houston Avenue.
During the confrontation, he got out of the car near Villa Crest Avenue and was shot in the abdomen as multiple shots were fired, the release stated.
No information was immediately available about the suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
