Crime

Fight in car leads to shooting on Macon’s Houston Avenue

By Liz Fabian

December 24, 2018 04:44 AM

Sheriff: Some violent offenders ‘go from zero to 100’ in a flash

Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis talks about how crimes are a result of people escalating very quickly in a conflict.
By
Macon, GA

A 19-year-old was shot Sunday evening after an altercation in a car.

Dequavia Bernard Pollack was wounded in the abdomen and taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Pollack was in a small Chevrolet, four-door sedan on Houston Avenue.

During the confrontation, he got out of the car near Villa Crest Avenue and was shot in the abdomen as multiple shots were fired, the release stated.

No information was immediately available about the suspect.

No information was immediately available about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian

